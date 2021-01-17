CBI arrests senior railway official in 1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of the Indian Railways in connection with a ₹1 crore bribery case and raids were conducted at 20 locations in Assam, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, officials said.

Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985 batch officer of Indian Railways Engineering Service, allegedly took a bribe from private companies for extending favours in contracts at Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), they said.

The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam, according to news agency PTI. The federal agency has recovered the bribe money, PTI quoted officials as saying.

More details are awaited.