CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official of the Indian Railways in connection with a ₹1 crore bribery case and raids were conducted at 20 locations in Assam, Delhi, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Sikkim, officials said.
Mahender Singh Chauhan, a 1985 batch officer of Indian Railways Engineering Service, allegedly took a bribe from private companies for extending favours in contracts at Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), they said.
The official is posted at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon in Assam, according to news agency PTI. The federal agency has recovered the bribe money, PTI quoted officials as saying.
More details are awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls
- The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive: Health Ministry instructs states to identify bottlenecks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav
- BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook, Twitter representatives to appear before IT parliamentary panel
- HT had reported on Wednesday that the panel was mulling the decision in the wake of the privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s new policy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt procures paddy worth ₹1.06 lakh crore so far this kharif season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea on farmers tractor rally in SC on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LoC infiltration down by 70%, surrender policy for terrorists in the works: Army
- Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said the Line of Control remains fairly active because of Pakistan's attempts to push in terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
- The Delhi Police in its application seeking injunction against farmers taking out a tractor rally had said that the tractor rally could cause law and order problems and embarrass the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 103, India's first voter casts vote in Himachal Pradesh panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' union seeks Delhi police commissioner's nod to sit-in at Ramlila Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox