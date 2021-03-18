CBI books Cadbury for fraudulently availing area-based tax benefits in Himachal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Mondelez, the maker of Cadbury chocolates, its former executives as well as several government officials for setting up a “ghost” production unit of the company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.
Cadbury allegedly misrepresented facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around ₹241 crore, according to the CBI First Information Report. Rather than expanding production by creating a unit, Cadbury decided to increase production capacity in its existing unit and avail tax exemption from May 2005, CBI said.
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had asked the central anti-corruption agency to look into the matter after the latter filed a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in 2017, which has now been turned into an FIR. A PE is the first stage of any investigation in the CBI.
Also Read | Sensex 350 points higher at 50,161, Nifty at 14,800 in opening trade
The enquiry revealed that a plant was proposed by Cadbury India in Baddi in 2007 to manufacture its popular chocolates, 5 Star and Gems, so that it could avail area-based excise and tax exemption. To avail the same, some members of the executive board of the company along with the key managers, collectively decided to manipulate records, engage intermediaries to route bribes to the government officials, and cover up evidence, according to the CBI FIR. No new plant was constructed.
Cadbury officials, CBI added, “paid bribes, misrepresented facts and manipulated records to fraudulently avail area-based exemption benefits (Central Excise and Income Tax) in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, knowing fully well that they were not entitled to avail area-based tax exemption benefits”.
People familiar with the development said that the CBI teams carried out searches at five places in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana on Wednesday.
Among those named in the FIR include Cadbury’s then vice-president (Finance) Vikram Arora, former director, finance Rajesh Garg, former director Jaiboy Phillips (then director, supply chain), and officials of Central Excise among others.
A Mondelez India spokesperson said in a statement, “In 2019, the company settled a potentially protracted litigation through the Sabka Vishwas (Legacy Dispute Resolution) Scheme, 2019 – an amnesty scheme introduced by the Indian government to settle tax litigation. This decision was made in the interest of putting an end to protracted litigation to enable us to focus on what we do best, growing our business in India. We are yet to receive any formal communication in the matter from the authorities”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India should help revive Palestinian-Israeli peace process: Kuwait foreign min
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 person arrested in Silchar airport hoax bomb threat case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear NCB’s appeal against bail to Rhea Chakraborty today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in West Bengal, Assam today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heatwave in Gujarat’s Saurashtra, Kutch; IMD issues yellow alert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely over central India for next 5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shashi Tharoor to court: Cause of Sunanda’s death not established
- Tharoor, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, contended that Pushkar was already in bad health before arriving in the national capital on the day of her death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMIM prevents BJP from returning to power in Gujarat’s 2002 epicentre Godhra
- The BJP won 18 seats in the 44-member Godhra Municipality, yet it could not return to power since AIMIM decided to a back a group of 17 winning independents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Department detects ₹400-cr black income after raids in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key sectors must be made disaster-resilient: PM Modi
- Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 removed from flight for flouting Covid-19 norms
- Four on a flight from Jammu to New Delhi on Tuesday were deboarded after being charged as ‘disruptive’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop 2nd surge to prevent pan-Indian outbreak: Modi
- CMs ask for opening vaccination drive to more people, higher supply to boost pace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CJI’s final push for collegium to appoint 1st SC judge in his tenure
- Those being considered for elevation to the top court include chief justices of three high courts and two women high court judges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox