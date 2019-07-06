CBI books sacked I-T official for cheating, forgery

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Income Tax Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Srivastava for allegedly passing backdated appeal orders to obtain undue benefits, an agency spokesperson said on Saturday. Srivastava was recently sacked from the department.

The agency raided 13 premises in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, including Srivastava’s Delhi residence and Noida office, the spokesperson said.

Jewellery worth Rs. 2.47 crore, Rs. 16.44 lakh in cash, watches valued at Rs. 10 lakh and over Rs. 1.30 crore bank deposits in the name of the officer and his family members were recovered during the raids, the spokesperson said.

While serving as the Commissioner, Income Tax (Appeals), Noida, Srivastava had allegedly passed 104 backdated orders in June, 2019, the spokesperson said. The orders dated to December 2018, the agency alleged.

Srivastava has been booked under various sections of the IPC for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

