CBI busts trafficking racket, books five for trying to take 11 boys from Punjab to US

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it busted a human trafficking racket in which a five-member gang was trying to take 11 teenage boys from Punjab to the US under the garb of an educational trip.

“A case has been registered against five persons in this regard,” said CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal.

Two of the five accused are women. The accused are being questioned.

Following the registration of the case, CBI teams conducted searches at six locations - five in Delhi and one in Punjab and included residential and official premises of the accused. Search operation led to the seizure of incriminating documents, the CBI said.

The agency said the accused persons submitted false and fabricated