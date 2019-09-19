CBI court convicts two ex-policemen for abduction

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:02 IST

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Punjab’s Mohali on Wednesday convicted two former policemen of abduction and wrongful confinement of a Patiala man in 1993, and sentenced one of them to six years in jail.

Special CBI judge N S Gill held retired inspector Joginder Singh guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s section 365 (abduction) and 344 (wrongful confinement). Jagjit Singh, a constable, was convicted under IPC’s section 218 (preparing incorrect record).

Joginder was sentenced to six years in jail for abduction and two years for wrongful confinement. Constable Jagjit Singh was awarded a year in jail but he was released on probation after furnishing a surety of Rs 10,000, Sarabjit Singh, complainant’s lawyer said. Joginder Singh, then a Station House Officer in Patiala, detained Gurinder Singh and falsely implicated him in an Arms Act, the lawyer for the family of Gurinder Singh said.

