Sep 18, 2019-Wednesday
CBI court convicts two ex-policemen for abduction

Special CBI judge N S Gill held retired inspector Joginder Singh guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s section 365 (abduction) and 344 (wrongful confinement). Jagjit Singh, a constable, was convicted under IPC’s section 218 (preparing incorrect record).

Sep 19, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mohali
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Punjab’s Mohali on Wednesday convicted two former policemen of abduction and wrongful confinement of a Patiala man in 1993
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Punjab’s Mohali on Wednesday convicted two former policemen of abduction and wrongful confinement of a Patiala man in 1993, and sentenced one of them to six years in jail.

Special CBI judge N S Gill held retired inspector Joginder Singh guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s section 365 (abduction) and 344 (wrongful confinement). Jagjit Singh, a constable, was convicted under IPC’s section 218 (preparing incorrect record).

Joginder was sentenced to six years in jail for abduction and two years for wrongful confinement. Constable Jagjit Singh was awarded a year in jail but he was released on probation after furnishing a surety of Rs 10,000, Sarabjit Singh, complainant’s lawyer said. Joginder Singh, then a Station House Officer in Patiala, detained Gurinder Singh and falsely implicated him in an Arms Act, the lawyer for the family of Gurinder Singh said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 04:02 IST

