Home / India News / CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in murder case

Vinay Kulkarni was detained in connection with the murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member who was his fierce critic.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 10:24 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Congress leader and former minister in Karnataka Vinay Kulkarni (in brown shirt) was detained by the CBI  in Dharwad Thursday morning.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which probing a 2016 murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda detained senior Congress leader and former minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet Vinay Kulkarni on Thursday, officials said.

He was detained from his residence at Barakotri in Dharwad district of Karnataka by a six member CBI team led by officer Rakesh Ranjan.

Kulkarni was taken to the Dharwad suburban police station for questioning.

On June 15, 2016, Yogesh Gowda a vocal critic of Kulkarni had been hacked to death by five miscreants at Saptapur in Dharwad while he was in a gym. The CCTV installed on premises had captured the entire act. The five miscreants were identified as close associates of Kulkarni who was then a minister.

Gowda was allegedly murdered over a property dispute.

The BJP had raised a hue and cry over the murder handed over the case to CBI in September last year after coming back to power in the state.

In March this year six people were arrested in connection with the murder.

