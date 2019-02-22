CBI issues lookout notice against Chanda Kochhar, 2 others in ICICI loan case
The CBI had on January 24 named the the Kochhars and Dhoot as accused in an FIR in the the Rs 3,250 crore loan case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot.
The lookout circular was issued as a part of routine proceedings immediately after an FIR was filed against the three of them in the ICICI-Videocon loan case.
The CBI had named the the Kochhars and Dhoot as accused in an FIR in the Rs 3,250 crore loan case.
The CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry into the case after news reports claimed that Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot had provided crores of rupees to a firm that was promoted by Deepk Kochhar and some relatives. The alleged transfer took place after Dhoot’s group was given a loan of Rs 3,250 crore by the ICICI Bank.
Chanda Kochhar had resigned from her post in October last year after seeking early retirement.
