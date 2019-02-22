CBI issues lookout notice against Chanda Kochhar, 2 others in ICICI loan case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout notice against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

The lookout circular was issued as a part of routine proceedings immediately after an FIR was filed against the three of them in the ICICI-Videocon loan case.

The CBI had named the the Kochhars and Dhoot as accused in an FIR in the Rs 3,250 crore loan case.

The CBI had initiated a preliminary enquiry into the case after news reports claimed that Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot had provided crores of rupees to a firm that was promoted by Deepk Kochhar and some relatives. The alleged transfer took place after Dhoot’s group was given a loan of Rs 3,250 crore by the ICICI Bank.

Chanda Kochhar had resigned from her post in October last year after seeking early retirement.

