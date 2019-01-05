 CBI raids IAS officer, SP legislator, other places in UP mining scam case
The CBI was probing the mining scam on the directions of the Allahabad High Court

india Updated: Jan 05, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
CBI officers come out after raiding an IAS officer’s house in Lucknow as part of the multi-city raids carried out in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with the state’s mining scam (HT Photo/Deepak Gupta) (HT Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation today raided 12 places across Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of a senior IAS officer in Lucknow, and Delhi in connection with the multi-crore mining scam in the state’s Bundelkhand region.

The flat of B Chandrakala, a 2008 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, in an apartment building in the heart of Lucknow was searched. Raids were also carried on Samajwadi Party legislative councillor Ramesh Mishra’s home in Hamirpur, of red sand contractors in Jalaun and other premises in Kanpur, Noida, Jalaun and Hamirpur in the state and Delhi.

A 15-member CBI team was also questioning Mishra and former zila pachayat chairman Sanjeev Dixit

Illegal mining is a long standing issue in the Bundelkhand region. The CBI had taken over the probe in the case on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, reported PTI news agency.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 12:43 IST

