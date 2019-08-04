e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 04, 2019

CBI raids Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar’s residence

On July 30, the car in which the Unnao survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. 

india Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:27 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New Delhi
Police near the wreckage of the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling during its collision with a truck near Raebareli on July 28, 2019.
Police near the wreckage of the car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling during its collision with a truck near Raebareli on July 28, 2019. (PTI Photo )
         

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations, including MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s residence in Unnao, in connection with the rape survivor’s accident case, officials said Sunday.

The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched, they said.

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. 

Watch: Tragic timeline of how a woman was let down by the system

 

Two of the victim’s aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident. Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.

Read: Congress launches signature campaign for justice to Unnao rape survivor

Also read: On blackened Unnao truck number plate, vehicle owner’s disclosure

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 11:45 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss