CBI raids Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Sengar’s residence

The CBI is carrying out searches at multiple locations, including MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s residence in Unnao, in connection with the rape survivor’s accident case, officials said Sunday.

The details of searches have been withheld as the operation is going on but it is understood that 17 places are being searched, they said.

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her as a teenager, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

Two of the victim’s aunts were killed, while she and her lawyer were critically injured in the accident. Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI in the accident case.

