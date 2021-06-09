CBI searches for ex-TMC leader with Interpol help

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is trying to locate former Trinamool Youth Congress leader Vinay Mishra, wanted in multi-crore scandals pertaining to cattle smuggling and illegal mining of coal in West Bengal, based on an Interpol red notice issued against him about two months ago, people familiar with the development said.

Reports suggest Mishra may have settled in Vanuatu, a small island nation in the South Pacific, east of Australia.

“We are not sure where exactly he is, but we have alerted Interpol authorities in the region. If he is located, we will ask Interpol and local law enforcement agencies there to arrest him”, said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Mishra, through his lawyers, filed an affidavit in the Calcutta high court on Monday, saying he left the country in September 2020, much before investigation into the cases had even begun. He also said that he has already renounced his Indian citizenship in December 2020, which has been accepted by the Indian consulate.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Mishra, said on Wednesday: “There is no question of fleeing here because he left India before the probe started. In fact, he is pleading that he wants to come back. But he fears that he will be caught if he travels.”

Mishra, said to be close to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, has sought to appear before the agencies through video conferencing owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.