Home / India News / CBI takes over probe into Kerala violinist, daughter death case

CBI takes over probe into Kerala violinist, daughter death case

Balabhaskar, his wife Lakshmi and daughter Tejaswini were returning from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram on September 25, 2018 in their Innova car, which was being driver by their driver Arjun K Narayan, when the car hit a tree on NH-66. The daughter died on the spot while Balabhaskar died a week later in hospital

Jul 30, 2020
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times
The agency has registered an FIR in the matter on Wednesday late night, seven months after it received a reference from Kerala government (in December 2019) to investigate the deaths.
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over probe into the suspicious road accident death of famous violinist from Thiruvananthapuram - Balabhaskar and his one and a half year old daughter Tejashwini in September 2018, in which his father has alleged that there were links with gold smuggling racket.

The agency has registered an FIR in the matter on Wednesday late night, seven months after it received a reference from Kerala government (in December 2019) to investigate the deaths.

Balabhaskar, his wife Lakshmi and daughter Tejaswini were returning from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram on September 25, 2018 in their Innova car, which was being driver by their driver Arjun K Narayan, when the car hit a tree on NH-66. The daughter died on the spot while Balabhaskar died a week later in hospital. Lakshmi survived the incident.

His father C C Unni wasn’t convinced with Kerala police probe and alleged that the suspects in the case had connections with gold smuggling racket and that there were transactions in the account of Balabhaskar after his death.

The DRI had also arrested few persons in 2018 in gold smuggling cases who knew Balabhaskar.

The Centre issued a notification on June 12 this year for a CBI probe after which the FIR has been registered by the central agency.

Several agencies including NIA, Customs and DRI are already investigating a larger conspiracy in Kerala gold smuggling scandal.

