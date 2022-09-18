CBI team begins probe at Curlies in Goa where Sonali Phogat was seen last | Top points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday morning reached Curlies restaurant and nightclub in Goa's Anjuna beach, along with forensic experts, to investigate further in connection to Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat's death case. The actor-politician was last seen at this nightclub, partying with her aides, who are the key suspects in the alleged murder.

The CBI team visited the Leoney Grand Resort on Saturday – the hotel where Phogat and her aides stayed during the trip. The Goa Police has already arrested five people in the case, including Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh – the two PAs of the BJP leader charged with her murder.

Goa | CBI and Forensic officials reach nightclub 'Curlies' in Anjuna, for investigation in Sonali Phogat death case pic.twitter.com/0qSsLABB97 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

How the investigation has unfolded so far:

The Curlies restaurant - one of Goa's most visited restaurants by tourists – was being demolished for allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. A major portion of its beach shack and night club has already been razed following NGT orders.

The owners of the restaurant have moved the Supreme Court challenging the demolition action as the decision came at a time when the restaurant has been under the scanner due to the murder case.

The apex court has stayed further demolition of the restaurant until the next hearing on September 26.

On Saturday, the CBI officers investigating the case were inside the Grand Leoney Resort for over 10 hours gathering clues. However, they have remained tight lipped about the findings and offered no comments to the media.

The CBI team had arrived in Goa four days ago as it took over the case from Goa Police and registered an FIR into the case followed by an order for a detailed probe.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had said that he would request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hand over the Phogat case to the CBI. The case was recommended to the central probe team by the home ministry on September 12.

Sonali Phogat – who rose to popularity after her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 – was found dead in Goa last month. Initial reports had stated the cause of death as a cardiac arrest, under the influence of a cocktail of narcotics, in Goa last month. However, her family later alleged foul play by Phogat's associates.

The BJP leader's family has been demanding a CBI probe in the mysterious death of the social media influencer.

The CBI is yet to take the custody of the accused or interrogate them in the case.

(With agency inputs)