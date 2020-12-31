CBI to probe IIT-M student’s death

india

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the investigation in the case involving the death of an Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) student, officials said on Monday.

The Special Crime Branch of the agency’s Chennai unit re-registered the FIR of the local police on December 27 and took over the investigation in the matter.

A first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9, officials said.

The case was earlier being probed by the Kotturpuram police of Chennai and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when the student’s parents, along with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah here on December 5 and sought justice for their daughter.