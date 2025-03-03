CDS’ Australia visit to put spotlight on challenges in Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI: The developments in the Indo-Pacific, where China seeks to boost its presence, will come into sharp focus this week as India’s chief of defence staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday begins his four-day official visit to Australia, with deepening bilateral cooperation in the vast maritime expanse figuring on the agenda. Chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan. (@SpokespersonMoD)

“This visit underscores the growing engagement between the two nations which share a commitment towards strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and fostering greater cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the defence ministry said on the eve of the visit.

Both India and Australia, along with the other Quad nations the US and Japan, stand for a rule-based international order for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific. China is seeking to boost its influence in the region by setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable states.

The CDS will visit the prestigious Australian Defence College and address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said in a statement. His visit comes almost four months after India and Australia signed an agreement to enable their air forces to conduct air-to-air refuelling, a move that seeks to boost inter-operability between the two sides.

During the second India-Australia 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in 2023, leaders from the two countries held talks centred around deepening military cooperation in critical areas including anti-submarine warfare and air-to-air refuelling, security in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s rising influence, hydrography cooperation and strengthening ties in sectors such as critical minerals, science and technology, space and education.

India has 2+2 ministerial dialogues with only a handful of countries, including the US, Japan and Russia.

During his visit, Chauhan will hold wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Australian Department of Defence, and Australian Defence Force, including defence secretary Greg Moriarty and chief of the defence force Admiral David Johnston.

“The CDS will visit the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia’s operational command structure and discuss potential avenues for joint operations. General Chauhan will also interact with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander,” the statement added.

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing on peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.