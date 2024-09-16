Census likely to begin soon, no caste column decision so far

The process of conducting the decadal census will be underway soon but no decision has been taken yet on including a separate column on caste in the enumeration exercise, people aware of the details said on Sunday. The decadal census was expected to begin in 2020 but has been delayed --- at first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the government. The opposition has been pushing for the process to begin. (HT PHOTO)

The decadal census was expected to begin in 2020 but has been delayed --- at first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the government. The opposition has been pushing for the process to begin.

“The process will begin shortly, and the announcement will be made... there is no decision yet on whether the questionnaire will have a separate column for caste,” said a person aware of the details.

A caste-based census has emerged as a strong political plank for Opposition parties. Key allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), such as the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party too have back the demand.

The implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, which earmarks 33% of seats in assemblies and Parliament for women and is expected to be implemented in 2029, is also linked to the census as the process of delimitation to identify reserved constituencies will be based on the fresh census.