Centre blocks five OTT platforms for streaming ‘obscene’ content

The ministry of information and broadcasting on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for streaming 'obscene' content. The platforms, which were blocked in accordance with due procedure, include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu. In July last year, the Centre banned multiple apps and websites for allegedly streaming what it described as obscene, vulgar, and 'pornographic' content. (Pixabay/Representative image)

Under the procedure to block such platforms, the government directs internet service providers to block access to OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and the laws against obscenity.

The rules are meant to protect and maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic platforms across digital platforms.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, grants the Centre power to block online content for several reasons.

In July last year, the Centre banned multiple apps and websites for allegedly streaming what it described as obscene, vulgar, and 'pornographic' content.

Among the 25 apps and websites targeted in the crackdown were ALTBalaji, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App, HT had reported.

The action came after the content streaming on these platforms was found to be in "serious violation" of Indian laws.

Many of the blocked platforms were reportedly hosting content containing "sexual innuendoes" and in some cases, prolonged scenes of "sexually explicit acts involving nudity", which were described as "pornographic in nature".

Much of the material lacked "any meaningful storyline, theme, or social message" and was instead dominated by "obscene and vulgar" visuals.

The I&B ministry acted under section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which empowers the government to direct intermediaries to remove access to unlawful content when they fail to respond to official notices.

The crackdown came after extensive consultations with the ministries of home affairs, women and child development, electronics and IT, the department of legal affairs, industry bodies FICCI and CII, and experts in women's and child rights, HT had reported, citing a document shared by an MIB official.

The I&B ministry had issued warnings to all 25 platforms in September 2024, but several ignored the notices and continued publishing objectionable content using alternate domains. Officials further stated that five platforms previously blocked in March 2024 began publishing obscene content on new website domains.

The ministry had issued advisories and notices to OTT platforms, including a February 2025 reminder to adhere to the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules, 2021.

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council, a self-regulatory body comprising around 40 OTT members, including Ullu and ALTT, had previously ordered edits to certain shows on ALTT, citing scenes that were "distasteful and bizarre".

Over 100 web series were taken down on Ullu, but investigations found that some were quietly re-uploaded in their original form to evade oversight. Ullu's web series "House Arrest" was pulled down in May 2025 after government intervention.