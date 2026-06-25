Centre launches Air Suvidha portal for Ebola screening of travelers coming to India from virus-hit nations

In view of the Ebola outbreak, the Indian government launched a self-declaration portal for screening. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launched AIR SUVIDHA 2.0, the government said in a statement on Thursday. A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near an ambulance at the Ebola Virus Disease Treatment Center at the Bunia General Reference Hospital. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

The government said the upgraded contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal will strengthen public health surveillance at Points of Entry in response to the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak.

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The online system replaces the earlier paper-based process and is aimed at strengthening health surveillance while facilitating smoother passenger processing at points of entry.

It further added that the portal has been developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and enables passengers arriving from international destinations to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration.

The declaration will include 21-day travel history, exposure history and related symptoms, if any, prior to immigration clearance.

“The portal enables real-time data sharing with the Airport Health Officer, Bureau of Immigration, IDSP and State Surveillance Officers, enables swift identification and referral of at-risk travellers- while keeping the arrival experience seamless and contactless, with no physical forms to fill on landing,” the government said.

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Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on June 17, said that USD 10 million has been announced by India for the preparedness, response, and recovery amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak at a 'Virtual Summit' organised by the African Union.

Meanwhile, a doctor who returned to France after doing humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of Congo has Ebola, according to the French health ministry, which has identified five possible contacts who should isolate, Bloomberg reported.

The patient is the first Ebola case to be identified outside the region in the current outbreak. He is in stable condition and is receiving care at a specialized facility, the ministry said Wednesday.

More than 1,100 people have died and nearly 280 have died due to rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Congo and Uganda. Health officials have struggled to trace contacts and contain transmission in a region beset by insecurity, displacement, hunger and gaps in disease surveillance.

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The White House is also seeking more than $1.4 billion in new funds from Congress to address the widening Ebola virus outbreak, including $800 million for humanitarian crisis response, according to a Trump administration official.

The move is part of a larger supplemental funding request made by the White House on Wednesday in a letter to Congress.