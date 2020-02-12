Centre making taxation system more citizen-centric, says PM

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 02:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for introspection on tax evasion on Wednesday, while also stressing that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre was making the taxation system more citizen-centric.

“India has become one of the very few countries to have a transparent taxpayers’ charter that will clearly define the rights of taxpayers. I want to assure you that tax harassment will be a thing of the past in our country,”he said at the Times Now Summit.

All citizens who could afford to pay taxes should pay them honesty for the welfare of those who had made them capable of it, Modi said, adding that it should be done with a sense of duty and pride.

“However, in a nation of 1.3 billion people, only 30 million pay income tax. Only 2,200 professionals in this huge country reveal that their annual income is more than Rs 1 crore,’’ he said.

Modi also said that past government’s had been reluctant to touch the country’s taxation system. His comments came close on the heels of the Union Budget on February 1, in which the government announced that taxpayers can opt for new slabs by forgoing exemptions or stick to existing system.

“Even after the budget, the finance minister is meeting stakeholders in every city. That’s because we will listen to all and take their suggestions,’’ he said.

Talking about the importance of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, PM Modi said that for the first time a government was focussing on them. “We are the first to work on fulfilling their aspirations.”

He also listed the initiatives and decisions, including Article 370 move and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, by his government after the win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“It has all been done. It’s a bit like watching speed news...You must have realised: the actual actions begin here,’’ he said, adding that the “New India” has left many of its problems behind.

Hitting out at previous governments, he said: “In 70 years, no one asked why it took so long. Now we have set an objective and are working hard to achieve that.’’