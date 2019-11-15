e-paper
‘Centre planning North East Industrial Corridor’: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the 11th Maitree Diwas celebrations in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Singh said that the corridor will act as a land bridge between India and South East Asia that will provide employment opportunities and give a fillip to trade and tourism.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:23 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He will take a tour of border areas on Friday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He will take a tour of border areas on Friday. (ANI PHOTO.)
         

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Centre is planning to set up a North East Industrial Corridor which will create numerous job opportunities for youth from the region.

Addressing the 11th Maitree Diwas celebrations in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Singh said that the corridor will act as a land bridge between India and South East Asia that will provide employment opportunities and give a fillip to trade and tourism.

“India is marching forward on the path of all round progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The road to New India runs through New North East India,” he said.

Singh said that approval to construct a tunnel at Sela Pass to Tawang, operationalisation of Pasighat airport, approval to set up Hollongi airport near Itanagar and work to establish three strategic railway lines are some of the steps taken to improve connectivity in the state.

The minister said the projects will provide all weather connectivity to the local population, facilitate movement of armed forces and boost tourism.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh are known for their patriotism. My ministry will see that army recruitment centres are set up in some parts of the state, including Tawang,” said Singh.

Maitree Diwas is a two-day socio-military cultural extravaganza which showcases local culture as military demonstrations.

Singh is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He will take a tour of border areas on Friday.

