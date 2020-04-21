Centre’s lockdown message to states, India’s front line warriors: Covid-19 news today

india

A day before conditional relaxations came into place on Monday, the Centre warned states against diluting guidelines for the national lockdown announced to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Even as India stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic, a stocktaking exercise showed the country has at least 3 million medical professionals and roughly 8 million others who can be drafted for disease containment work such as contact tracing.

Don’t dilute curbs: Centre to states

The Centre has termed the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other areas while forming six ground teams to assess the situation and issue directions, even as it warned all states against diluting national lockdown rules, weakening India's response to the crisis, and compromising the country's public health.

India has 11 million coronavirus warriors: Govt database

India has at least 3 million medical professionals and roughly 8 million others who can be drafted for disease containment work such as contact tracing, according to the Union government's stocktaking of human resources that can be deployed if the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak grows.

16 contenders shortlisted for India’s corona vaccine effort

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (Birac) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) announced on Monday that they have selected 16 projects -- spanning vaccines, drugs and technologies -- for funding under the Covid-19 research consortium.

Covid-19: What you need to know today

This is the story of seven states: Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. It is a dated story, but not too old – dated midnight Sunday, April 19, just before parts of India opened up for some business activities.

‘Few tested positive... does that make us responsible for Covid?’: Tablighi Jamaat chief

The chief the Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad, tells Hindustan Times in an interview through his lawyer that he is willing to cooperate with the police, and that no illegal activity took place at the Markaz building, which is the biggest Covid-19 hot spot in India.

Industries open on tepid note as states continue with curbs

On Monday, the first day of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown norms, factories in most states did not resume work, with some deciding to continue with a hard lockdown until its designated deadline of May 3 and companies claiming that the requirements for reopening were far too stringent.

Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now: Govt

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India is doubling every 7.5 days (based on analysis till April 19), with that in 18 states doubling even slower, the health ministry said in a briefing on Monday.

Aggressive testing must to prevent 2nd wave of Covid

A working paper by a team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) suggests that there will be a second wave of ,Covid-19 infection unless new cases are aggressively traced, localised and isolated.

China urges India to review FDI move

China on Monday asked India to revise what it described as a "discriminatory" change in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations aimed at preventing opportunistic takeovers of Indian firms amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Covid-19: India inks deal with South Korean firm for 500,000 testing kits

The Indian government signed an agreement with a South Korean company on Monday for acquiring 500,000 testing kits to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19, with the first lot expected to be delivered on April 30.

Donald Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he has wanted to send a team to China to investigate the start of the coronavirus outbreak that had killed more that 40,000 Americans till Monday and shut down the country with increasingly unpopular stay-at-home orders, but without any success yet.

AC air flow spread Covid-19 in China restaurant

On January 24, nine people from three families contracted Covid-19 while having lunch at a restaurant in Guangzhou, China. Another 81 who were in the eatery did not.