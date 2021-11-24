Centre should speak to farmers if it brings back farm laws: Adhir Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Wednesday that the Centre should hold a discussion with farmers before it brings back the farm laws or introduces them in a new format.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chowdhury said that the laws were withdrawn without discussing with the farmers, and added that the cultivators will feel dejected if they are brought back again. “If the Centre brings back the laws or introduces them in a new format, they should speak to the farmers,” the Congress leader further said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to withdraw the farm laws, which triggered nationwide protests across the country since November last year.

The laws that will be repealed are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

The cabinet's approval comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on November 19 that the laws will be scrapped, adding that the constitutional process to remove them will be completed during the winter session of Parliament. PM Modi also said that the Centre will form a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The repeal bill is expected to be taken up during the winer session of Parliament.

The protesting farmers have been demanding a law that guarantees minimum support prices (MSPs) for farm produce along with rollback of Power Bill 2020 and Air Quality Ordinance. They have said that the agitation will continue till these three demands are met by the Centre.