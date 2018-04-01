Centre to appeal against Supreme Court’s ruling on SC/ST act

Amid political uproar over the Supreme Court’s order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs, the Centre will appeal to the Supreme Court for a review on Monday, officials said.

In its review petition, the ministry of social justice and empowerment is expected to argue that a ban may dilute the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which was aimed at protecting the socially marginalised. It may also argue that such a dilution could reduce fear and lead to violations, making Dalits and tribals more vulnerable, an official added.

The government’s decision comes after widespread concern among parties on the top court’s order. Congress president Rahul Gandhi led an opposition delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue.

A delegation of NDA’s Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) MPs, led by LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Union social justice minister Thawarchand Gehlot, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to discuss the judgment.

For the PM, too, the move comes amid his extensive outreach to the marginalised communities. The government has been trying to appropriate the legacy of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and woo the socially marginalised through welfare schemes