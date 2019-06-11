Centre to promote khadi this Yoga day

International Day of Yoga (IDY), which is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, is going green this year.

The ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) has taken green initiative for this year’s event that includes making use of biodegradable yoga mats and other related accessories that are distributed to participants at the main event.

The ministry of Ayush is the nodal ministry for observation of IDY across the country. Each year, the day sees millions of people practicing common yoga protocol globally.

“Though we have been using mats made in India, still the material used is not environment friendly. For this year’s main event, that is being held in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, we have commissioned not just mats but other accessories such as trousers, T-shirts, caps etc. to be made of natural material,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ayush ministry.

For this purpose, the Ayush ministry has tied up with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a body established by the government of India to promote and facilitate khadi and villages industries in the country.

“Though there is a participation of about 30,000 people expected at the main event, we have placed an order for about 60,000 participants. The stuff can also be distributed at other locations as well where events are happening. We usually distribute mobile pouches to guard against rain as there’s always a possibility of rain, which will also be made of natural material this time,” said Kotecha.

The KVIC has also launched a special yoga kit for the event.

“Since everyone is talking about the adverse health effects of plastic pollution, and the benefits of adopting environment friendly ways we thought we should also start doing the right thing. Also, yoga in its essence is service of nature, so it is only apt that we go the natural way to celebrate the largest yoga related event in the world,” said Kotecha.

