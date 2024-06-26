Centre has discriminated against Delhi govt: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged the Centre has discriminated the most against the Delhi government and is using the CBI to frame him in a case to stall the functioning of the A dispensation. He alleged that the problems of chief ministers have increased since the BJP formed the government at the Centre. (Internal )

Speaking to reporters here after visiting Delhi Water Minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital, Yadav said the problems of chief ministers have increased ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday after her health deteriorated during an indefinite fast to demand water for Delhi, which is facing a shortage.

Doctors at LNJP said Atishi's condition is stable and she has been shifted to a ward from the ICU.

"I came to enquire about the health of Delhi Water Minister Atishi. She is not only brave but also knows how to fight for the people. She has been constantly fighting to solve the problems of Delhi," Yadav said.

"The Centre has discriminated against the Delhi government and Chief Minister Kejriwal the most. Kejriwal formed the government and worked to improve health, education and other facilities but the Centre is creating obstacles," he said.

The SP chief claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation has been framing those who pose a threat to the BJP in different cases.

"The Centre must have known that he will come out . To ensure that he does not come out, the government does not function and he does not go among the people, he was framed by the CBI.

"It is not the first time that the CBI has framed someone. They frame those who pose a threat. Misuse of the CBI and other institutions led to voting against the BJP," Yadav said.

The CBI on Wednesday formally arrested Kejriwal in the excise policy case and sought five-day custody of the A national convener in the corruption case.

CPI leader Brinda Karat also visited Atishi to enquire about her health.

"I came here to meet Atishi. She is fighting very bravely for the people of Delhi. It is a matter of regret that the central government and the LG are dealing with the issue with bias. It is the people's fight and not that of Atishi alone. I came here to salute her. She told me that she is waiting to return to the path of struggle," she told reporters.

Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21. It ended with her hospitalisation on Tuesday.

The minister has claimed that Haryana for the last two weeks was releasing 100 million gallons per day less water to Delhi against its share of 613 MGD and as a result, 28 lakh people in Delhi were affected.

