Centre’s new strategy is of vaccine discrimination, not distribution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre yet again, this time calling its vaccine strategy one of “discrimination, not distribution”.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader talked about the government’s decision to expand the vaccination drive to all adults in the country, saying that the vaccines won’t be free for those between 18 and 45 years of age, and there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

He tweeted, “No free vaccine for 18-45 years old. Middlemen brought in without price control. No vaccine guarantee for weaker section. GOI’s discrimination-not distribution- Strategy!”

Gandhi’s attack comes a day after the Centre announced the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy” of Covid-19 vaccination that will come into force on May 1 and will allow the entire adult population to get vaccinated.

India launched the first phase of the vaccination drive In January this year which covered healthcare and frontline workers. March saw the launch of the second phase which opened up vaccination for people above the age of 45.

According to the new strategy, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drug Laboratory doses to the Centre and would be allowed to supply the remaining 50% doses to the states in an open market. Private channels would have to procure their supplies of vaccines exclusively from the earmarked 50% supply. Private vaccination providers shall declare their self-set vaccination price.

Gandhi has been consistently critical of the government’s vaccination strategy. On Saturday, the Congress leader had alleged that the “government’s arrogance and suppression of truth is killing people”. He suggested that a clear vaccine strategy and income support are needed o contain the damage caused by the virus.