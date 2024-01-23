Century-old school grapples with crumbling classrooms in Karnataka

A government school Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on the verge of celebrating its centenary, is grappling with severe infrastructural issues, which affect the education of its 59 students. The school has been enrolling 350 to 400 students for over four decades (HT)

The government senior primary school at Hullenahalli in Magadi taluk, established in 1924 with a donation of 7 guntas of land by landlord Gintegowda, is now plagued by dilapidated classrooms.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Magadi taluk block education officer SC Chandra Shekar, who visited the school last month, confirmed the dire situation. “The condition of the school has deteriorated due to a dispute among descendants of the land donor who objected to the development of the school, demanding return of their land. Seven sons of the donor are seeking the return of their land. Efforts will be made to resolve the issue through a meeting with them,” Chandra Shekar said.

The school has been enrolling 350 to 400 students for over four decades. Three of its seven classrooms have already collapsed, and four others are in a dilapidated condition. The roof with Mangalore tiles and wooden boards has become weak due to a lack of proper maintenance.

An official said, wishing anonymity, “Funds allocated by the government for school repairs were “inadvertently transferred’ to Karnataka Public School in Sankeeghatta.”

Parents are urging the government to address the urgent need for school repairs or consider relocating the students to a safer facility.

“A government school is like a temple and important for the village development,’’ said Gururaj , an alumnus of the school and now a pram panchayat member. He said he has urged the villagers to unite and support the rebuilding of the school.

Another alumnus , Narayanappa, stresses the importance of preserving government schools for cultural heritage and urges the government to provide two acres of land for constructing a new building for the century-old school. “The role of government schools is to provide affordable education to the children of the poor, and the saving the old school or building a new one is important,” he said