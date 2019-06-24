Chances of thunderstorm today in Gurugram, mercury levels may fall

Air quality in the city remained within the “moderate” category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) air quality index (AQI) for the third consecutive day on Sunday, with a score of 171 on the daily AQI bulletin.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a chance of thunderstorms on Monday, the air quality in the city stands to improve even further.

The average daily concentration of PM2.5, the primary pollutant in Gurugram, remained around 68ug/m3, slightly more than the national safe limit of 60ug/m3.

According to the CPCB’s Central Control Room for Air Quality Management in Delhi, pollution levels in Gurugram might even enter the “satisfactory” category over the next three days, dropping to a score of 92 on the AQI bulletin on Tuesday.

The Early Air Quality Warning system for Delhi-NCR on Sunday said, “The Air Quality is likely to improve marginally and likely to remain in lower end of moderate to satisfactory category on 24.06.2019. Air Quality is likely to improve further on 25.06.2019 and likely to remain in satisfactory category.”

Temperature, on the other hand has remained below the 40°C mark, touching 39°C on Sunday, according to IMD data. In the event of thunderstorms over the next two days, temperatures are forecasted to fall to as little as 36°C on Tuesday.

According to officials in the IMD and the CPCB’s air quality lab in Delhi, the improving air quality and steady temperatures are indicative of the approaching monsoon. “Delhi NCR is recording high humidity levels and strong winds, both of which are helping to keep particulate matter pollution in check,” said a senior scientist with the CPCB.

