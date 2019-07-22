Chandrayaan 2 launch: Every Indian is immensely proud today, tweets PM Modi on Chandrayaan-2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 took off on time at 2:43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota island off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.india Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate the nation after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s mission to the moon.
“Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!” PM Modi tweeted.
Chandrayaan-2 took off on time at 2:43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from Sriharikota island off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The Rs 978 crore mission marks a significant point in India’s space programme making it the fourth country to have landed a rover on moon.
Efforts such as #Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced.
#Chandrayaan2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon.
Indian at heart, Indian in spirit!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission.
It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface.
ISRO confirmed that the 43.43m tall three-stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1, also known as ‘Baahubali’ for carrying heavy payloads, successfully placed the Chandrayaan-2 in the earth’s orbit.
The success of Chandrayaan-2 lift off comes days after the July 15 launch was called off just about an hour left following a technical glitch in the rocket. “We bounced back in flying colours after the earlier technical snag,” ISRO chief K Sivan said on Monday.
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to land on the lunar south pole, where no country has gone so far, in September. It will send a rover to explore water deposits which were confirmed by India’s first moon mission in 2008.
First Published: Jul 22, 2019 15:33 IST