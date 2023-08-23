News / India News / ‘Over the moon’: Union ministers hail Chandrayaan 3 landing on lunar surface

Aug 23, 2023

'Over the moon': Union ministers hail Chandrayaan 3 landing on lunar surface

ByHT News Desk
Aug 23, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Chandryaan 3 on moon: India became the fourth country after United States, Russia and China to touch down on the lunar surface.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the historic landing of Chandrayaan 3's Vikram lander on the south pole of the lunar surface.

“India becomes the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. The new space odyssey flies India's celestial ambitions to newer heights, setting it apart as the world's launchpad for space projects. Unlocking a gateway to space for Indian companies, it will create a plethora of employment opportunities for our youths”, Shah posted on X, formerly called Twitter, as several Union ministers joined him in celebrating India's historic feat.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said,"...While the world fantasises about the moon, we have actually felt the moon...the world dreams of the moon, and we have seen the dream getting converted into reality…sky is not the limit".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh posted on X,"With the soft landing of Vikram Lander on Moon’s South Pole, India has added a golden chapter in the history of space exploration. It is a landmark achievement and momentous occasion for 1.4 billion people as India becomes the first country in the world to land on Moon’s South pole. This success is a testimony to India’s prowess in space technology".

“India is now on the moon.” @PMOIndia says “mera mann Chandrayaan(Chandrayaan Mission-3) mein bhi laga hua hai.” India lands on South Pole of Moon🌙 Moon (Chandamama) mission is for the world/all to benefit. @isro you are the leaders of the Space Era", finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted.

Union minister Smriti Irani posted,"Over the Moon. A glorious day for every Indian as @isro scripts history! India becomes the first country that can probe the Moon's south pole. Congratulations ISRO. Every Indian is proud of this remarkable achievement & we are grateful for your service".

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia posted,"We made it to the moon 🇮🇳! Congratulations @isro for the historic achievement!"

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

