close_game
close_game
News / India News / Checks satisfactorily performed on Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft: DGCA

Checks satisfactorily performed on Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft: DGCA

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 08, 2024 01:33 PM IST

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday asked airlines to carry out immediate inspections of emergency exits of Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said checks have been satisfactorily performed on Air India Express (4), Spicejet (8), and Akasa (20) Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft amid safety concerns following the grounding of planes in the US after the door plug of an aircraft blew off post take off on Friday.

The door plug of Alaska Airlines flight blew off after it took off from Portland on Friday and triggered concerns globally. (AP/Representative)
The door plug of Alaska Airlines flight blew off after it took off from Portland on Friday and triggered concerns globally. (AP/Representative)

The door plug of the Alaska Airlines blew off after the aircraft took off from Portland in the US on Friday and triggered flight cancellations. Alaska Air grounded all its Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft, triggering concerns globally. The 737 MAX, including its variants Max-8 and Max-9, was grounded for 20 months worldwide after two crashes in 2018 and 2019 linked to poorly designed cockpit software killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

DGCA on Saturday asked airlines to carry out immediate inspections of emergency exits of Boeing 737 Max-8 aircraft in their fleet. It underlined none of the Indian air operators have Boeing 737-9 Max. DGCA cited an abundant precautionary measure while directing operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737- 8 Max aircraft.

The 737 Max-8 and 737 Max-9 are identical in most aspects. 737 Max-9 is only roughly three metre longer. Boeing last week asked carriers to inspect all B737 Max aircraft after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the airline completed a thorough inspection of its entire fleet of Boeing 737 Max aircraft following the incident involving Alaska Airlines and the DGCA’s subsequent guidelines. “...there are no adverse findings. ...there was no disruption to our operations during this time.”

A SpiceJet spokesperson said no adverse findings were identified during their inspection. “Our flight operations remained unaffected and continued to operate as usual. ...SpiceJet does not operate the B 737-9 variant of the MAX.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out