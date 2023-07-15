Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno park in MP; ‘Won’t be relocated’, says Union minister

A day after the eighth cheetah died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Union Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said the government is in touch with the experts on the issue but “the cheetahs will not be relocated.” At present 16 cheetahs including a cub are there at the Kuno park in MP. (Representative Image)

“We in touch in international experts too… our team will visit and review the situation…we are looking at all possible aspects…this first year is meant for them to settle in the habitat...I am hopeful the project will be successful”, Yadav said.



When asked if some cheetahs will be relocated, he replied, “...They will remain in Kuno only…they will be cared for in MP only".

16 cheetahs in India now

The recent death was the second this week, leaving the total number of cheetahs now present at the MP park to 16, including a cub. The incident has invited fierce criticism from the opposition parties, who have blamed the deaths on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s “mismanagement” in taking care of the African big cats after it brought them for merely “a show of political power.”

The cheetah named Suraj was a male and its cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem, the principal Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chouhan told news agency ANI. “....There are frequent deaths in such projects….if they happen naturally then we shouldn’t panic…we are trying to ensure that no further deaths take place," he added.

Supreme Court had shown concern

In May, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the death of cheetah and asked the Centre to consider expanding their habitat in other states without bringing “politics.” The top court said it was “not doubting” the Centre’s intentions, but for the sake of the cheetahs, since India has 3-4 sanctuaries for them, they should be considered. “Rajasthan has many such places. It is necessary to take everyone on board. Do not bring politics in this matter,” it said.

A report by the Indian Express following the court hearing stated that when India inked the pact with Namibia on the cheetahs in July last year, Rajasthan’s forest department had written to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), entrusted by SC on the project, to host a few big cats in the state. However, the request was rejected by the Centre, the report said.

Eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia in September last year while another 12 cheetahs were translocated from South Africa in February.

