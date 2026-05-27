Chennai airport ramps up Ebola screening measures, sets up isolation rooms at international terminal

It further said that the airport was making sure that all medical response protocols in place were being followed, with passenger screenings procedures being strictly adhered to. “…Coordination mechanisms with State Health Department, #APHO and all relevant health agencies have also been strengthened as part of the airport’s preparedness measures to ensure the safety, well-being, and seamless movement of passengers,” the airport added.

“As a precautionary public health measure, dedicated isolation rooms have been set up at the International Arrival (T-2) of #ChennaiAirport for passengers exhibiting symptoms associated with #Ebola,” the airport said in a post on its official handle on X.

The Chennai International Airport has activated preparedness measures in view of the Ebola virus, ramping up screening and setting up isolation rooms at the international terminal for arrivals from affected countries.

The isolation rooms set up in T2 are equipped with dedicated safety and infection-control measures to facilitate “effective containment and passenger safety”, the Chennai airport stated.

Also Read | Government issues travel advisory, urges people to avoid Ebola-hit countries

Union health minister Nadda says no Ebola case in India, reviews measures No case of the Ebola virus has been reported in India yet, union health minister JP Nadda said while directing officials to ensure all surveillance and testing arrangements are in place, PTI news agency reported. Nadda said enhanced screening and surveillance measures had been initiated at international airports and other points of entry.

He added that advisories – including the standard operating procedures (SOPs)on screening, quarantine, clinical management, laboratory testing and infection prevention – had been shared with the states.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued the SOP for public health preparedness and response to the virus. The regulator urged airlines to make in-flight announcements, and introduced the signing of self-declaration forms from passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries.

WHO chief warned Ebola epidemic outpacing response The outbreak of Ebola's Bundibugyo strain – which has no known vaccine till now – in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is outpacing response efforts, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros said he would be travelling to Congo along with another senior official from the WHO responsible for addressing health emergencies, Chikwe Ihekweazu, Reuters news agency reported. The WHO had declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public emergency of global concern.

Congo's neighbouring country Uganda reported two more Ebola cases on Monday, taking its total cases to seven. The WHO chief flagged a high risk for other countries bordering Congo, urging authorities to take immediate steps to curb the spread of the virus.