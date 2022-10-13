Chennai woman, 20, has argument with man at station. He pushes her in front of train

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old Chennai woman was pushed in front of a train at the city’s St Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday afternoon. She died on the spot

The crime, which shocked the city, took place at about 1pm.

Police said the woman, college student S Sathya was on the railway station’s platform with a man identified as Sathish, 23, when the incident took place.

Witnesses told the police that the two of them were arguing when the accused suddenly pushed her on the tracks in front of a suburban train and ran away. By the time the train passed the station, she was dead.

The accused fled the spot and is absconding. The suburban train was going from Tambaram to Egmore.

Government railway police officials who rushed to the spot have registered a case.

“Two special teams have been formed to nab the accused,” said an officer from the Mambalam railway police not wishing to be named. Senior officials are on the spot and another team of officials is combing through CCTV footage, he added.

The young woman’s body was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a postmortem.