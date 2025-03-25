Chennai: YouTuber's house attacked, dumped with sewage waste, poop; cops accused of mishandling case

A 68-year-old woman, mother of popular Youtuber and political activist 'Savukku' Shankar, filed a complaint with the G-3 Kilpauk Police Station of Tamil Nadu's Chennai, alleging that a group of 20 people entered her house on Monday, dumped sewage waste and human faeces in the residence, verbally abusing her with obscene language. YouTuber Savukku Shankar also shared CCTV footage of the alleged incident. (X/@SavukkuOfficial)

The woman, Kamala, has demanded that the authorities take necessary action in the matter, according to a press release from the office of Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, cited in a news agency ANI report.

Police said Kamala, residing on Dhamotharamoorthy Street of Kilpauk, filed a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station, alleging that at approximately 9:45 am on Monday around 20 individuals entered her home, verbally abused her, and vandalised her property with sewage waste.

A news agency PTI report said "human faeces" was also dumped. The report said that the incident took place in the wake Savukku Shankar making "certain allegations against the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police," in an interview, the DGP office release said.

Savukku Shankar, a YouTuber and the son of the petitioner Kamala, accused the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police of mishandling the case. Following these allegations, both officials requested the transfer of the case to a different agency for further investigation.

Savukku Shankar also shared CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

Case transferred to Crime Branch after YouTuber's allegation

The request was granted, and the case, initially registered at the G-3 Kilpauk Police Station as C.S.R. No. 118/2025, was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) for a detailed inquiry.

“On 24.03.2025, Tmt. Kamala, 68, residing on Dhamotharamoorthy Street, Kilpauk, filed a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station, alleging that at approximately 09:45 hrs, around 20 individuals entered her home, verbally abused her, and vandalized her property with sewage waste. She requested that appropriate action be taken. Based on the complaint, G-3 Kilpauk P.S. registered C.S.R. No. 118/2025 and initiated an inquiry,” a statement from the DGP office read.

“Meanwhile, Suvukku Shankar, YouTuber and son of the petitioner, in an interview, made serious allegations against the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police. In light of these concerns, the Commissioner of Police requested that the investigation be transferred to another agency. As per the request, the case has now been handed over to the CBCID for further investigation,” the release further noted.

Savukku Shankar is a vocal critic of the ruling DMK in the state. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi top leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MDMK chief Vaiko and actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary N Anand had strongly condemned the incident and sought tough action against the perpetrators of the crime.