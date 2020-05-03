e-paper
Chhattisgarh liquor shops to reopen from Monday with home delivery option at some places

Chhattisgarh will allow sale of liquor from Monday onwards

india Updated: May 03, 2020 20:24 IST
Ritesh Mishra, Edited Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Sale of liquor was prohibited during the last 40 days during the nationwide lockdown.
Liquor shops in Chhattisgarh will reopen from Monday following the implementation of the new lockdown guidelines released by the Centre. The state excise department said it was ready to home deliver liquor at some places.

As per an order issued by the Chhattisgarh excise department on Sunday, the liquor shops in the state, including the premium liquor shops, will remain open from 8 am to 7 pm from Monday onwards.

“To maintain social distancing, we have decided to provide home delivery to some big colonies and settlements. The liquor will also be available at the liquor vends, but if anyone asks for its home delivery, the liquor will be delivered,” Chhattisgarh’s excise minister Kawasi Lakhma told Hindustan Times.

He added that additional charges will be applicable for the home delivery option.

“Delivery boys will be hired by a placement agency and the rate of delivered liquor will be determined after calculating the cost of hiring manpower agency,” the order stated.

The minister further said the modalities of home delivery of liquor were still being worked out and it will be announced on Monday. “We are still working on it.”

The government order adds that one person will not be allowed to buy more than 5000 ML at a time from any liquor shop.

