Chhattisgarh man kills daughter over ‘suspicious character’ and use of mobile phone

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:19 IST

A Chhattisgarh man allegedly killed his 20-year-old daughter since he doubted her ‘character’ and was against her using a mobile phone, police said on Sunday claiming to have solved the murder of Sulochana Diwan, whose body was found near a drain outside the Mahasamud city on February 1.

“We have arrested the accused Santosh Diwan, who killed his daughter on January 31 and have booked him under section 302 of IPC,” Jitendra Shukla, SP Mahasamund told Hindustan Times.

The SP said they first suspected Diwan’s hand in the murder of his daughter while questioning his friend.

“We questioned Chovaram, a close friend of the deceased, who revealed that the accused doubted her character and was against her use of mobile phone. Subsequently, we quizzed her father who tried to mislead the police, but later broke down and confessed to having bludgeoned his daughter to death with a stone,” Shukla said.

The SP said Santosh fought with Sulochana on the night of January 31, when she reached home late.