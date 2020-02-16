e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Chhattisgarh man kills daughter over ‘suspicious character’ and use of mobile phone

Chhattisgarh man kills daughter over ‘suspicious character’ and use of mobile phone

The SP said they first suspected Diwan’s hand in the murder of his daughter while questioning his friend.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 17:19 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Police arrested man who allegedly killed his daughter
Chhattisgarh Police arrested man who allegedly killed his daughter (Representative Picture)
         

A Chhattisgarh man allegedly killed his 20-year-old daughter since he doubted her ‘character’ and was against her using a mobile phone, police said on Sunday claiming to have solved the murder of Sulochana Diwan, whose body was found near a drain outside the Mahasamud city on February 1.

“We have arrested the accused Santosh Diwan, who killed his daughter on January 31 and have booked him under section 302 of IPC,” Jitendra Shukla, SP Mahasamund told Hindustan Times.

The SP said they first suspected Diwan’s hand in the murder of his daughter while questioning his friend.

“We questioned Chovaram, a close friend of the deceased, who revealed that the accused doubted her character and was against her use of mobile phone. Subsequently, we quizzed her father who tried to mislead the police, but later broke down and confessed to having bludgeoned his daughter to death with a stone,” Shukla said.

The SP said Santosh fought with Sulochana on the night of January 31, when she reached home late.

tags
top news
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
All 406 people brought back to India from China tested negative for coronavirus, say officials
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
Shaheen Bagh protesters suspend march to Amit Shah’s residence, await permission
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s CR Park
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Report
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
Employee takes bath in restaurant kitchen sink, netizens disgusted
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news