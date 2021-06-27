Chhattisgarh Maoist involved in 25 cases and carrying award on his head killed

Chhattisgarh Police said it gunned down a Maoist, who was involved in 25 criminal cases and carried a reward of ₹500,000 on his head, in an encounter in Dantewada district on Sunday.

Dantewada superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallava said the encounter took place in Pordem forest at around 12.30 pm when a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG), out for an anti-Maoist operation, was fired upon.

“The firing lasted for about 25 minutes after which the Maoist fled into the jungle. Later, during a search operation, we found the body of a Moaist and a pistol,” said the SP. Police said security forces were currently searching the jungle for the remaining Maoists.

The police officer said the body was later identified as that of Santosh Markam, a member of the Malangir Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

“He was carrying a cash reward of ₹500,000 on his head and was wanted in about 25 cases of Maoist violence,” said the SP.