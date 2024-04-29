Chhattisgarh may frame new surrender policy for Maoists

The Chhattisgarh government is likely to come up with a new surrender policy for Maoist insurgents who wish to give up arms, a senior government official said, asking not to be named. At least 116 have surrendered this year. Officials expect the number to increase against the backdrop of the high number of anti-Maoist operations launched by security forces against LWE (left wing extremist) groups (PTI)

“This could be the final amnesty scheme for those who are still in hiding and wish to surrender. The details of the scheme are still being worked out. It could be announced by the state government after the elections,” the official added.

At least 800 insurgents have surrendered in the state in the last two years. At least 116 have surrendered this year. Officials expect the number to increase against the backdrop of the high number of anti-Maoist operations launched by security forces against LWE (left wing extremist) groups.

Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh on Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah asked LWE groups to surrender or be prepared because the Centre will eradicate Maoists within the next two years.

A second official who asked not to be named said that as part of scaling up the offensive against Maoist, highly trained COBRA teams, which were set to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have returned to Chhattisgarh.

Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (COBRA), of the Central Reserve Police Force was created in 2009 to take on Maoist. COBRA commandos are trained in jungle warfare and have been involved in many anti-Maoist operations over the years. Unlike other CRPF personnel, COBRA commandos are not deployed in law-and-order duties but are deployed only for specific missions in jungle terrain.“For logistical reasons they could not be posted in the valley. They completed training in Kupwara and were set to be used in Kashmir. That plan has been shelved for now. Additional COBRA teams will be brought to Chhattisgarh because the operations hereafter will involve working in the core areas of the state that have just been freed or are yet to be freed from Maoist hold,” the second official said.

The official added that CRPF battalions posted in Bihar have also been brought to Chhattisgarh because the state is free of Maoists. “ In the last one month, the director generals of CRPF and BSF have already visited Chhattisgarh to analyse the situation and the resources need on the ground. There will be changes once the election process is over.”

The offensive is part of the Centre’s aim to end Maoism in two years-- a target set by Union minister Amit Shah. There has been an upsurge in Maoist deaths during gunfights with security forces this year.

This has coincided with the BJP taking charge of the state government in December last year; 80 alleged Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh this year, which is higher than the combined Maoist deaths for 2022(30) and 2023(22). The Congress has accused the ruling BJP of fake encounters. Police have denied the allegations.