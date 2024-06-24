Chhattisgarh Police arrest second person for mob attack that killed 3

RAIPUR: One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of three cattle transporters from Uttar Pradesh who were killed in Chhattisgarh state capital Raipur on June 7, police said on Monday. Three cattle transporters, all of them from UP’s Saharanpur, were killed in the June 7 attack (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, Raja Agarwal was taken into custody from the Dewari area of Rajandgaon district where he was hiding with his relatives, on Sunday and produced before a magistrate on Monday.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the case of mob lynching arrested the first suspect, Harish Mishra, from the Borsi area of Durg district.

The two accused have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Four of their associates including the main accused in the case are still on the run.

“Raids are going on at various places and more arrests will be made,” said a police officer.

Three cattle transporters, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were headed to Raipur from Mahasamund in a truck loaded with buffaloes when they were stopped and thrashed by a group of men near a bridge on the Mahanadi river in the Arang area on June7.

Two of them, Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23), died on the spot. The third victim, Saddam Qureshi, was found injured and taken to a hospital. He died 10 days later on June 18.

The three were residents of Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.