Chhattisgarh police curtail counter-Maoist ops

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:49 IST

Raipur: The lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has forced the Chhattisgrah police to recalibrate and scale down their anti-Maoist operations, top police officers said on Sunday.

The officers said the approach is to have fewer “dedicated offensives” against the Left-wing extremists based on specific intelligence inputs.

Chhattisgarh police chief D M Awasthi said only four anti-Maoist operations have been conducted since the lockdown came into force on March 25. “Earlier, we used to have 15 to 20 such operations in 10 days.” He added there are many reasons for planning fewer operations. Awasthi said bigger operations need backups like helicopters and medical teams, which may be difficult to arrange due to the lockdown. “I have given instructions to officials that operations will only be planned when there is pinpoint intelligence of Maoist movements and that big movement of security forces should be avoided.”

Over 65,000 personnel, including 48 battalions of central forces, are deployed in the Maoist stronghold of Bastar, which is spread over 39,117 sq km across seven districts and links Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

According to police estimates, about 5,500 members of the Maoists’ political and military wings are holed up in the jungles of Bastar apart from their foot soldiers.

“The anti-Maoist operations have reduced by 50% in my district. Only dedicated operations are still going on by the Special Forces and it is very difficult now to push other forces into the jungles for big operations,” said a police superintendent posted in one of the districts of Bastar requesting anonymity.

He said in the absence of regular traffic during the lockdown, vehicles of security forces would become easier targets for the Maoists. Even inside the jungles, there is no movement of people, thereby making the entry of security forces more difficult, he added.

“The silence along roads and jungles can be dangerous for security forces. All tribal villages have imposed lockdown and there is barely any movement in jungles. Venturing out could be dangerous,” the officer said.

Another police officer, who did not want to be named, said the security forces are facing shortages of essential items and getting supplies quickly is becoming difficult because of the Maoist threat.

“It has created some resentment among the lower rung personnel,” a third police officer said.

The officers also said that the killing of 17 jawans in Sukma in an ambush by Moaists a day after the lockdown was enforced has also taken a toll on the security personnel. Many are also worried about their families.

“Many of the jawans are from rural areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha and are worried about their families. Some of them have also applied for leaves as they want to visit families. We have cancelled all leaves due to the lockdown which has created some resentment,” the officer said.

All three police officers quoted above said in such times mobilising security personnel for operations could have an adverse physiological impact. “The jawans are being counselled by their seniors,” said one of the officers.

Experts said intelligence-based operations are important and should continue in Bastar to dominate the Maoists.

“This is a valid argument that police forces are more exposed on roads during this lockdown because no other vehicles are allowed but police superintendents should continue intelligence-based operations and area domination of the jungles. Police should also take care of the mental health of their personnel,” said Prakash Singh, a former Chhattisgarh police chief.