Home / India News / Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in Dantewada by their own party cadre

Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists killed in Dantewada by their own party cadre

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:57 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Raipur: A seeming defiance by two outlawed Communist Party of India (CPI)-(Maoist) cadres led to their death in the hands of their own party cadres at a village in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in Bastar region on Wednesday night.

The Maoists were killed after they purportedly refused to carry out an order to dig up a road that is linked to their native village.

Abhishek Pallava, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dantewada, said on Thursday that the Maoists also thrashed three other villagers, who tried to save the slain Naxals.

“The incident took place at Potali village under Aranpur police station. The deceased have been identified as Bajrang Vetti and Tido Mandavi, who were a commander and a member of the CPI-Maoist, respectively, and belonged to Potali village,” the SP said.

A meeting of Maoists was held in Potali village, where the villagers were hauled up for not digging up the road linking to the hamlet, the SP said.

Later, the rebels instructed Vetti and Mandavi to carry out the assigned task, which they refused, citing that it would cause inconvenience to the villagers. The defiance infuriated the Maoists, who killed their two colleagues with sharp weapons and also thrashed three other villagers, the SP added.

