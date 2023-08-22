Children offer namaz, pray for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in Lucknow

Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Tuesday said that for the successful landing of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3, which is scheduled for its soft-landing on the lunar surface on August 23, children offered namaz at the Islamic Center mosque and prayed for it. Lucknow Eidgah Imam scholar told news agency PTI that a special 'dua' at Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal Eidgah, Lucknow in which madarsa students participated in a large number. (Screengrab)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mahali said, “Children offered namaz at Islamic Center madrasa and prayed for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.”

He told news agency PTI that a special 'dua' at Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal Eidgah, Lucknow in which madarsa students participated in a large number.

He added that moon had a significance in Muslim and Hindu cultures. “Since Moon is extremely significant in Muslim and Hindu culture too, we have a special attachment to this mission.”

Chandrayaan-3 is likely to make a historic landing on Wednesday at 6.04 pm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday and said that they will organise a live telecast of the landing process, which will begin at 5.20 pm.

Mahali further said that the students study science and hence had a lot of curiosity regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Congratulating ISRO on the mission, Mahali said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the scientists and officials of ISRO. If the landing is successful tomorrow on the unexplored lunar south pole, India will be the first country to successfully do this.”

ISRO on Tuesday said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission was on schedule and the systems were undergoing regular checks. “Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement!” ISRO said.

Mahali added, “We hope that ISRO as well as the country succeeds with this mission.”

Several prayers and parties have been planned for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all state-run schools to hold screenings of the soft-landing of the spacecraft's lander. Whereas, the science and technology council of the Gujarat government has invited over 2,000 school students to witness the “historic” landing.

Hindu prayer ceremonies were also held in Mumbai and Varanasi for the success of the mission.

