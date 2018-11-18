Chilly morning in Delhi as minimum temp settles at 11 degree celsius

It was a chilly morning in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled a notch below the normal.

“The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 11 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal,” a meteorological department official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 86 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day with the maximum temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 24 degrees Celsius.

