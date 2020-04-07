China helps India with PPE to fight Covid-19 as cases near 4,500: 10 points

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 12:11 IST

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country soared to 4,421 as India entered the 14th day of 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

There are 3,981 active coronavirus cases in the country while 114 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 contagion. As many as 325 have been cured or discharged across the nation.

The maximum number of cases come from Maharashtra which is now inching toward witnessing over 900 total Covid-19 cases.

Here are the latest developments:

1. India will supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries ‘particularly badly affected’ by the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted on the occasion of World Health Day and urged the citizens to extend their gratitude towards nurses and healthcare workers who are “battling against the Covid-19 menace”.

3. China donated 170,000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to India on Monday to help the neighbouring country fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the health ministry said.

4. India Covid-19 Clinical Research Collaborative Network, a hospital-based clinical research initiative, is in the works to enhance the understanding of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

5. Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut after 18 healthcare workers were tested positive for Covid-19.

6. In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the administration to provide “utmost protection” to nurses and medical staff from Kerala.

7. A person suspected to have the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can now undergo testing in simple steps at a private lab’s drive-through centre in west Delhi.

8. In a bid to intensify the fight against coronavirus, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase testing facilities in the state.

9. The Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

10. Chhattisgarh police on Monday booked 16 people, including seven minors, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat in Korba district for hiding their travel details.