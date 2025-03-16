China’s rise hampers India's effort to become Global South leader: Army chief

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said that China's rise as a dominant economic and strategic force "hampers" India's effort to be the natural leader of the Global South. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi was speaking at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial lecture in Delhi.(PTI)

Speaking at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial lecture in Delhi, Gen Dwivedi noted that New Delhi needed to look at the possibilities of Africa becoming the future power centre.

"The rise of China as a dominant economic and strategic force adds complexity, creates competition, and hampers India's effort to be the natural leader for the Global South," he said while reflecting on the challenges the nation is facing in its abilities to impact major international decisions.

Dwivedi attributed the need to look at Africa as a power centre in the future to the democratic shift and resource control race, saying that India's position will however remain pivotal. This is because of New Delhi's "geography, demography, democracy, prosperity, soft power, and inclusive approach".

"India, despite having the largest population, largest democracy, 7th largest land mass, and a geostrategic location, continues to remain at a relatively lower global standing," he said.

General Dwivedi said that even BRICS has faced setbacks. "Its purported attempt to upend the mighty US dollar has invited an open pushback from the (Donald) Trump administration. In light of the same, we need to closely watch SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)," he added.

Dwivedi also touched upon national security, saying that it is about the entire capability of waging a war as well as dissuading one. "Healthy military-civil fusion, Aatmanirbhar defence industrial base, dual-use assets at the national level, well-informed and empowered decision-makers of time framework, and inclusive approach for citizen warriors play a pivotal role," he noted.

General Dwivedi highlighted how technological prowess has become the "new currency of deterrence", adding that data has become the new capital of trade and security.

Dwivedi emphasised on the importance of India aligning with its global south partners. "Reform the UN Security Council to include global South representatives. Play an active role in conflict resolution as a negotiator or a mediator. Harness the positive strength of the Indian diaspora the world over for humanitarian causes. Share a common platform for global commerce, enable the emergence of the global South, and be the leader in sharing additional resources with the have-nots for better socioeconomic development."

He urged the nation to lead peacekeeping operations and advocate for nuclear weapons as a political asset for dissuading conflicts for as long as possible. He also called for India to lead the global war on terrorism, with the nation itself facing it first-hand in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I would like to assure you that the Indian Army remains aligned and integrated with the nation," General Dwivedi said.