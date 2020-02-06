Chopped body of a man found packed in bag in Dombivli: Police

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:38 IST

Police in Dombivli city of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday found the body of a 56-year-old packed inside a bag, officials said.

Vishnu Nagar Police officials said they reached the spot at around 8am after getting a call from residents about the bag near Chawl Number 52 close to the railway ground area.

The locals had told the police that a foul odour coming from the bag. Police said they found the body packed inside the maroon bag covered with a cloth.

Police identified the dead man as Vijay Patil, a resident of Kopari in Thane, based on a missing complaint filed by his son on February 4.

“The body has been identified and we are checking further details as to who was accompanying him on the day of the murder. There are injuries on his head and body but the exact cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report is available,” senior inspector of Vishnu Nagar police station, R Munagekar, said.

“The victim’s son has identified the body and further investigation is going on,” he said.

Police had initially said that the body was chopped into pieces.

“During the post-mortem, doctors informed that body does not have any incisions and it is completely intact,” Munagekar said.

Officials they would check footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the area to find out who dropped the bag.

This is the second time in the past two months that a body has been found in the Kalyan-Dombivli area near Mumbai.

A girl’s body was found chopped and packed in a bag at Kalyan railway station a month ago. Police later found that her father had killed her and tried to dispose of the body in Kalyan creek.