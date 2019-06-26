Agusta case: SC stays order allowing Saxena to go abroad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Delhi High Court order permitting Rajeev Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam case, to travel abroad for blood cancer treatment.

A vacation bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai ordered Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences to constitute a board of doctors that will submit a report about Saxena’s physical and medical condition within three weeks.

It added the report would also indicate whether the medical treatment and procedure prescribed and required for Saxena is available in India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, had filed a petition in the apex court challenging the high court order allowing Saxena to travel to the UAE, UK, and Europe for treatment of blood cancer.

It had named Saxena, a director of the Dubai-based firms UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, as one of the accused in the charge sheet filed in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam before he turned an approver.

Saxena was deported from Dubai early this year.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the ED, said there was a strong apprehension that he will not come back to India if Saxena is allowed to travel abroad. The high court on June 10 allowed Saxena to go abroad, saying that he had been granted bail on medical grounds before being pardoned and made approver.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 23:57 IST