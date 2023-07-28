Kerala: Cop booked under rape charges in Malappuram

A circle inspector (crime branch) on Thursday was booked for allegedly raping a woman from Alappuzha under the pretext of marriage in Malappuram district of Kerala, officers familiar with the matter said. A case was filed against the accused police officer at Kuttipuram police station in Kerala on Thursday (HT Archives)

A case was filed against the accused, identified as MC Pramodunder section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kuttipuram police station on Thursday. Pramod, who was earlier the circle inspector at Kuttipuram and currently an officer of the same rank in the crime branch section after his transfer to Thrissur last year.

“We received the complaint from the woman two days ago and a case was filed. The woman in her complaint alleged that the officer raped her multiple times starting last year under the pretext of marrying her. The investigation is going on,” said Benny Vellappallil, deputy superintendent of police, Tirur, who is the investigating officer.

Another officer from the Kuttipuram station on terms of anonymity said, “The accused reportedly assaulted the woman at different places like Wayanad, Kuttippuram and Payyannur. He has not been arrested yet. He will be questioned soon.”