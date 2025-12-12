CISF takes over security of NTPC coal mining project in Chhattisgarh

The CISF on Thursday took over the security of the NTPC Talaipalli Coal Mining Project in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, marking the force’s 362nd vital installation under its security cover. The mine’s security keys were handed over to the CISF by NTPC officials on Thursday. (PTI)

The cover was assigned to CISF at the direction of the Union Home Ministry after a security review this year. The force has sanctioned 265 armed commandos at the mine, of which 101 have already taken charge as part of the first phase deployment.

“The region’s historical exposure to left-wing extremism, combined with the scale of mining operations, has long made a robust security framework a necessity. The induction of CISF at Talaipalli brings a specialised, 24×7 security mechanism capable of safeguarding personnel, equipment, and high-value assets; preventing illegal mining and pilferage; and ensuring secure passage for critical material movement. It also enhances coordination with district authorities and strengthens the overall security ecosystem for surrounding communities,” a CISF official said.

As the coal mine expands its operation, the force will deploy more personnel within the mines.

“The NTPC Talaipalli Coal Mining Project is a crucial link in the nation’s energy value chain. Supplying coal to the Lara Super Thermal Power Plant, the mine contributes significantly to power availability across multiple states and supports India’s broader agenda of energy self-reliance. With production already in double-digit million tonnes annually, Talaipalli has emerged as a vital asset whose uninterrupted functioning is essential for grid stability and industrial growth,” CISF said in a statement.

The CISF guards India’s vital installations, including Parliament House, airports, oil refineries, and hydropower projects near the Indo-Pak border. The Hydro Power plant in Uri near the Indo-Pak border was the first installation that Pakistan attempted to launch attacks within an hour of India launching Operation Sindoor. The attack were foiled by 19 CISF personnel who were awarded DG’s disc last month.