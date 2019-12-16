e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News / Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire

Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire

The police lobbed teargas and beat protesters with lathis to drive them away. Police also had to resort to firing to bring situation under control

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The nikes at police station at Mirza Hadi Chowk in Mau were set on fire by protestors. (Photo: Sudhir Kumar/HT)
The nikes at police station at Mirza Hadi Chowk in Mau were set on fire by protestors. (Photo: Sudhir Kumar/HT)
         

Protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill turned violent in Mau city, which is around 110 km east of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, when protesters reportedly set fire to half a dozen vehicles near Mirza Hadi Chowk in Dakshin Tola police station area on Monday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, a large number of locals protesting against the amended citizenship law also blocked the road. When police asked them to lift the road blockade, they got enraged and damaged several vehicles.

The protesters indulged in heavy stone pelting on police. They then barged into Dakshin Tola police station and broke tables, chairs and a few bikes parked in the police station.

Thereafter, police lobbed teargas and beat protesters with lathis to drive them away. Police also had to resort to firing to bring situation under control.

Superintendent of police Anurag Arya and District magistrate have reached the spot. A top official said that the situation is under control.

Amid escalating protests, the Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory to state governments to closely track social media messages that have the potential to incite violence.

State governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility, a home ministry official said quoting the advisory.

tags
top news
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
In court order that convicted Kuldeep Sengar, judge doesn’t spare CBI either
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
‘Jamia students don’t have to worry, don’t believe in rumours’: Delhi Police
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news